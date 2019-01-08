Manitoba families involved in class-action lawsuit of Ontario senior care homes

Five Manitoba families are part of a massive lawsuit against an Ontario-based company that operates care homes for seniors.

The families claim that Revera Inc. did not treat their loved ones properly and put their health at risk.

The Manitoba families who filed claims say their loved ones were cared for in three different facilities in the province. Lawyers working for the families say there are 80 such claims across Canada.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

A Revera official did not respond to the specific allegations but says company employees provide compassionate, high quality care.