Kingston police arrest man for alleged mischief, seize large amount of cannabis

Kingston police seized a large amount of cannabis from a man after they say he destroyed a glass door at a downtown business.

On Jan. 5 around 11:30 a.m., police say the man entered a downtown coffee shop where he tried to reach behind the counter use their telephone.

READ MORE: What are Kingston’s chances to win the cannabis lottery?

When a staff member explained the phone was not for public use, police say the man spit on the floor, walked out and as he left he kicked the door and broke the glass.

Police found the man on Regent Street, and when they searched him, they say he was holding a zip lock bag containing 60 grams of cannabis, which is twice the legal limit.

The 26-year-old man was arrested. Police allege that the same man threw a rock through a car window on Stephen Street earlier on Jan. 5.

The Kingston man was charged with two counts of mischief and possession of cannabis over 30 grams.

WATCH: Poll: 4/10 Canadians will buy pot legally if price is right