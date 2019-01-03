Val-d’Or teen died after attempted jump from ski chairlift: Quebec police

VAL-D’OR, Que. — A 15-year-old girl has died after falling from a ski chairlift Wednesday night in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec.

Quebec provincial police say the girl and a friend were trying to perform a trick that involved jumping from the chairlift before it reached the summit at the Mont-Vidéo ski centre in Barraute, Que.

The friend was successful, but the victim fell onto a snow-covered boulder. Sgt. Marie-Josée Ouellet said the fall caused injuries requiring transportation to a hospital in nearby Amos. The Val-d’Or resident died shortly afterwards.

It was not clear whether the friends were skiing or snowboarding. Provincial police are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident, which happened at about 9:15 p.m.

The Mont-Vidéo ski centre was closed Thursday as a result of the incident. Management of the centre was not immediately available for comment.

