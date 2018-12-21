Clothing donation bins stolen in Prescott, Kemptville, say OPP

Several clothing donation bins have been stolen and damaged in Prescott and Kemptville, according to police.

OPP say on Thursday, Dec. 20, someone tried to steal a donation bin in the Canadian Tire parking lot in Prescott at 1:30 a.m.

Police say the alleged thieves were not able to remove the bin but caused irreparable damage to the container, which costs about $1,000.

Two more bins were allegedly stolen that same day, early in the morning on Dec. 20, at the Giant Tiger on Edward Street in Prescott, and one at the corner of Clothier and Prescott streets in Kemptville.

Police say the thefts of bins in the Prescott area are believed to be related to reports of bin thefts in the Smiths Falls and Ottawa areas.

OPP did not respond to a request for further comment.

