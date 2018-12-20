Majority of Kingstonians want cannabis stores in their city: survey results

The people in Kingston have spoken, and they say they want pot stores in the city, according to the results of a city survey.

In mid-January, the city of Kingston hosted an online survey, asking people whether they wanted council to allow pot stores to set up shop in the city. Municipalities across Ontario have the option to opt in or out of allowing cannabis stores to open in their regions.

The deadline for this decision is Jan. 22.

READ MORE: City of Kingston launches online survey on whether to allow retail cannabis stores

Over 1,500 people, or 75 per cent of respondents, said they would strongly agree with supporting cannabis stores in the city.

About 215, just over 10 per cent, said they strongly opposed the cannabis stores.

A similar number of supporters — just under 1,500 — said they would prefer buying their marijuana from a storefront, and the majority of respondents said they had no concerns about cannabis retails stores in the area.

WATCH: Only 25 cannabis stores to open April 1: Ontario government

According to the city, the majority of those who responded fell in the age ranges of 30-44 and 45-59.

READ MORE: Kingstonians react to Ontario’s new cannabis plans (2017)

The city released an infographic with some of the results on Thursday afternoon, but said they will be releasing a summary of the comments in January.