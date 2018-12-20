Cannabis
December 20, 2018 4:55 pm

Majority of Kingstonians want cannabis stores in their city: survey results

By Online Reporter  Global News

City of Kingston have released results from their online cannabis survey.

Global News
The people in Kingston have spoken, and they say they want pot stores in the city, according to the results of a city survey.

In mid-January, the city of Kingston hosted an online survey, asking people whether they wanted council to allow pot stores to set up shop in the city. Municipalities across Ontario have the option to opt in or out of allowing cannabis stores to open in their regions.

The deadline for this decision is Jan. 22.

Over 1,500 people, or 75 per cent of respondents, said they would strongly agree with supporting cannabis stores in the city.

About 215, just over 10 per cent, said they strongly opposed the cannabis stores.

The city of Kingston has released some of the data from the online survey launched in December 2018.

The city of Kingston

A similar number of supporters — just under 1,500 — said they would prefer buying their marijuana from a storefront, and the majority of respondents said they had no concerns about cannabis retails stores in the area.

According to the city, the majority of those who responded fell in the age ranges of 30-44 and 45-59.

The city released an infographic with some of the results on Thursday afternoon, but said they will be releasing a summary of the comments in January.

