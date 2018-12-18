New judge appointed to Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie

A new judge has been appointed to the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

According to a press release issued Friday, Ontario’s Attorney General Caroline Mulroney announced the appointment of five new judges to the Ontario Court of Justice.

Justices Aubrey Danielle Hilliard, Susan Mary Magotiaux, Christine Elizabeth Jahns Malott, Jodie-Lynn Waddilove and Donald Lyle Wolfe were appointed.

Chief Justice Lise Maisonneuve assigned Justice Jodie-Lynn Waddilove to Barrie.

According to the release, Waddilove was called to the bar in 2004. She served as senior legal counsel to the Honourable M.H. Tulloch at the Independent Street Checks Review and the Independent Police Oversight Review.

She was senior legal counsel with Ontario’s Missing, Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls joint national inquiry team and Coroner’s Counsel at Coroner’s Inquests across the province of Ontario.

Waddilove also provided legal counsel to the Ministry of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services in areas including Indigenous legal issues, civil litigation, policing and law enforcement, and immigration and citizenship.

Justice Waddilove is Anishinabe and Lenape. She was born and raised in the Munsee-Delaware First Nation.

According to the release, the appointment is effective Dec. 26.