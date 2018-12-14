Crime
December 14, 2018 6:25 pm

Alabama man charged with impaired driving after crash at Tim Hortons drive-thru in Adelaide Metcalfe

By Staff 980 CFPL

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons on Centre Road in Adelaide Metcalfe.

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

A 45-year-old man is facing two impaired driving-related charges after allegedly crashing a transport truck into a post at a coffee shop drive-thru north of Strathroy, Ont., on Wednesday, Middlesex OPP said.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons on Centre Road in Adelaide Metcalfe.

Few details are known about the incident, but police said the driver of the truck was attempting to use the drive-thru at the time of the collision.

The accused, a man from Haleyville, Alabama, was taken into custody by police and charged with driving while ability-impaired, and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

He is set to appear in court in London on Jan. 31, 2019.

READ MORE: London police sergeant suspended 25 days for kicking, punching restrained woman

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Centre Road Tim Hortons
Crime
Impaired Driving
London crime
London Police
Tim Hortons
Tim Hortons crash

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News