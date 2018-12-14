Alabama man charged with impaired driving after crash at Tim Hortons drive-thru in Adelaide Metcalfe

A 45-year-old man is facing two impaired driving-related charges after allegedly crashing a transport truck into a post at a coffee shop drive-thru north of Strathroy, Ont., on Wednesday, Middlesex OPP said.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Tim Hortons on Centre Road in Adelaide Metcalfe.

Few details are known about the incident, but police said the driver of the truck was attempting to use the drive-thru at the time of the collision.

The accused, a man from Haleyville, Alabama, was taken into custody by police and charged with driving while ability-impaired, and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

He is set to appear in court in London on Jan. 31, 2019.

