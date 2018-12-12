Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz surprises teen awaiting double-lung transplant

Grammy award-winner Jason Mraz stopped by the St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri to help cheer up a young patient who is once again fighting for her life as she awaits a second double-lung transplant.

Mraz performed two of his hit songs for Madison Taliaferro, including Have It All and I’m Yours, as she was surrounded by family and friends in the pediatric intensive care unit.

The 18-year-old with cystic fibrosis received a double-lung transplant six years ago but her body rejected the new lungs recently.

On Nov. 26, she was relocated to St. Louis from her hometown Topeka, Kan.

“Madison has decided she isn’t done fighting and isn’t done making memories,” her mom Desiree Razak-Taliaferro wrote on a GoFundme page.

“She wants to go to her senior prom and graduate with her classmates.”

On Sunday, she received “a very beautiful gift,” Taliaferro posted on Facebook.

“All of her nurses in the PICU schemed to get Jason Mraz to come up and sing to her,” she wrote.

“They all know she loves musicals and just overly enjoys singing.”

Days before his visit to Madison, the artist also sung to a 17-year-old girl in the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The hospital wrote, “this special moment helped her pass the time while specialists from our Neurosciences Center monitor her brain for seizure activity.”