CISN Country’s Christmas Wish surprises Hudson and his family

Nomination #1:

First of all I would like to say that since Brian is my Boss, and not aware that I am entering this contest I have used our work phone number and address. Brian is a wonderful boss! He is a true leader, compassionate and supportive with all the staff who have been struggling with something over the past year. But now his whole family is struggling. Over a month ago Brian’s 12 year old daughter and 8 year old son Hudson contracted H1N1. Although his daughter recovered after just a few days, the same cannot be said for Hudson. For the past month Hudson has been fighting for his life at the Stollery, and Brian and his wife Robin have been living every parent’s nightmare. As Hudson was fighting H1N1he contracted a bacterial infection causing a severe case of bilateral pneumonia, in addition to sepsis shock. The other updates that I have been given by my co-workers were that for a while Hudson had a 50/50 chance of surviving the ordeal. Hudson was being kept unconscious to allow his body to fight off the infection and illness for weeks. Brian has been absent from work for 3+ weeks to be by his son’s side at the Stollery Children’s Hospital. Robin has not left the hospital since Hudson was admitted. Which has I am sure caused a financial strain on the family. And with everything the family has been going through they have asked for no financial donations, instead they have been raising awareness and promoting flu vaccines. I did see Brian stop into work this week and found out that Hudson has been getting stronger every day, and this past week Hudson’s breathing tube has been removed, Robin’s facebook post said “My boy got extubated today! He is starting to slowly and gently communicate again 24days 21hours and 42 minutes later! God I have missed hearing him.” Although Hudson has been making improvements he is not out of the woods yet, and will have a long road to recovery. Someone who works with Hudson’s Uncle Todd posted on Facebook “Hudson’s ventilator tube has been removed and he’s alert. It will be a long haul to see his mobility, with skin grafts and muscle transplants. It will be a slow recovery. They may need to amputate one of his legs from the knee down. Keep him in your thoughts and his slow recovery process and surgeries unfold”. The Grove Examiner wrote an article about the family which was published October 26, 2018.

Nomination #2:

Robin is a beautiful person inside and out as she is the type of person that would do anything for anyone. One month ago her 8 year old son, Hudson came down with H1N1 and is fighting for his life at the Stollery Hospital. This is the first time that she can’t do anything to help someone. She would give anything to help her poor little boy or would trade spots with him in a second. I feel that she is a perfect candidate for the CISN Christmas wish as this past month has been awful for her and her family and they just need something to cheer them up and to see that good does happen to good people even in trying times. We are all praying for Hudson as complications from H1N1 have made his fight even more difficult and know that he is strong and he has to get through this. Thank you :)