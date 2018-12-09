Canada
December 9, 2018 3:16 pm

Police officer, civilian critically injured in head-on Saguenay collision

By Web producer  Global News

Two adults, including a police officer, and one child were injured in a head-on collision in the Saguenay. Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018.

Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
A A

A police officer with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), as well as a civilian, suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision in the Saguenay region Sunday morning.

Brigitte Dorsinville, SQ spokesperson, said the crash happened at 10:15 a.m. on Highway 167 in Lac-Ashuapmushuan.

READ MORE: Quebec police increase roadblocks for the holiday season

A toddler travelling with the civilian was also injured in the crash. Dorsinville said the child was in stable condition.

Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to pull the police officer from the wreckage.

Dorsinville said collision experts are at the scene to try and determine what caused the crash.

WATCH: Winter driving safety tips

Highway 167 is partially closed, with alternating traffic.

Dorsinville said the road will likely won’t re-open until later in the evening.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Head On Collision
Head On Crash
Highway 167
jaws of life
Lac-Ashuapmushuan
officer injured
Saguenay
Saguenay crash
SQ
Sureté du Québec

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News