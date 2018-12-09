Police officer, civilian critically injured in head-on Saguenay collision

A police officer with the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), as well as a civilian, suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on collision in the Saguenay region Sunday morning.

Brigitte Dorsinville, SQ spokesperson, said the crash happened at 10:15 a.m. on Highway 167 in Lac-Ashuapmushuan.

A toddler travelling with the civilian was also injured in the crash. Dorsinville said the child was in stable condition.

Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to pull the police officer from the wreckage.

Dorsinville said collision experts are at the scene to try and determine what caused the crash.

Highway 167 is partially closed, with alternating traffic.

Dorsinville said the road will likely won’t re-open until later in the evening.