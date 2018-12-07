‘Sounds of the season’ fill city hall during kickoff of annual holiday concert series

It’s a tradition years in the making, with decorations strung throughout the building and “Sounds of the Season” playing softly into the afternoon.

“It’s fantastic,” said Mayor Chris Spearman. “It just adds to the whole Christmas spirit.”

The annual “Sounds of the Season concert series” officially kicked off at city hall on Friday, bringing holiday cheer to all who stopped by.

“To have this lighting up the entire building, is just tremendous,” said Spearman. “To have that happening in here, it just adds a whole new flavour to Lethbridge City Hall.”

The annual concert series is organized by city workers each year to help raise holiday spirits within the city while showcasing local choirs, bands and musicians.

The LCI Jazz Band were the first of nine different performers to take the stage this December, and students were excited for the opportunity.

“Being here at city hall with it all decorated as well, seeing people come out for the holidays and getting in the spirit and playing Christmas music, it’s a great feeling of harmony almost,” said saxophone player for the LCI Jazz Band, Alexandar Williams.

“It’s so exciting. This is my second year doing it and it’s great!”

Playing a melody of Christmas songs and jazz classics, the band spent an hour entertaining audiences and workers at Lethbridge City Hall before packing away their instruments for the day.

Spearman, who watched the performance in its entirety, said besides spreading Christmas glee, the monthlong series also offers a great place for schools to showcase their local talent within the community.

“It’s great to see what opportunities are available in the city of Lethbridge through our school systems and having these kids play together, learn together and then demonstrate their talents to the community, it’s fantastic,” said Spearman.

The concerts are free for all to attend, and will wrap up on Dec. 21 with a final performance from AC Vocals.

A full list of all upcoming performances in this year’s series can be found on the city’s website.