December 3, 2018 5:54 pm
Updated: December 3, 2018 5:55 pm

Fan faces ban for banana skin thrown after Arsenal goal

John Hadden, Online Video Producer

WATCH ABOVE: England manager Gareth Southgate reacts to a banana thrown near Aubameyang.

Four men have been charged following a wild north London derby in the English Premier League that saw a banana skin thrown at Arsenal’s Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A banana skin could be seen on the perimeter of the pitch moments after Aubameyang’s strike opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium. Rival club Tottenham Hotspur has already confirmed an investigation is underway.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game from the penalty spot with teammates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match at Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. A Tottenham supporter was arrested for throwing a banana skin onto the field after Aubameyang scored and celebrated in front of away fans.

Nick Potts/PA via AP

READ MORE: Dave Chappelle sued by man who threw banana peel at him during performance

“Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban,” a Tottenham spokesman said.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of European soccer body UEFA, also condemned the incident.

“We have to do more and campaign more against it. We fine clubs but it is not enough. We need to educate the young people but when you see an event like that, it is a disaster if you ask me,” he told the BBC.

WATCH BELOW: Arsenal manager Emery reacts to banana incident

The Metropolitan Police said in a Monday statement that three suspects were charged with throwing a missile onto a soccer field and were bailed to attend court on Dec. 18. Another man was charged with a public-order offence.

The potentially racially-charged moment wasn’t the only incident worth noticing.

Both clubs, Arsenal and Tottenham, were charged Monday by the English Football Association with failing to control their players after a mass scuffle during the second half, sparked by a “shush” celebration by Tottenham’s Eric Dier after his goal made it 1-1.

Arsenal won the match 4-2.

— with files from the Associated Press

Global News