1,000 runners join Edmonton Santa Shuffle raising money for the Salvation Army

Edmonton’s Salvation Army Santa Shuffle experienced one of its highest turnouts ever this year.

Over 1,000 runners participated in the fundraising fun-run Saturday, at Hawrelak Park, raising much needed money for Salvation Army programs in Edmonton.

“It’s a very important time of the year at the Salvation Army,” said Major. Al Hoeft. “We get to support our neighbours by running and participating in something that’s great.”

The event is now into its 28th year.

“Every time Christmas rolls around we’re aware that there are people in need in our community and this year the need is high,” Hoeft said. “The economy is tough. There’s a lot of people in need this year. We want to be out there to support them the best we can.”

The Salvation Army provides a range of services to people in need, ranging from financial and social, to educational programming.

The Santa Shuffle originated in Edmonton and now takes place in over 30 cities across Canada.