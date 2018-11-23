Kelowna RCMP investigating report of child being yelled at and grabbed

Police investigate report of suspicious occurrence

Police in Kelowna say they are investigating a “suspicious occurrence” of a child being yelled at, then grabbed and placed inside a truck on Friday morning.

Police say the occurrence took place at approximately 8 a.m., in the area of Hardie Road and Hemlock Road, adding that another child witnessed the incident, then reported it. The truck, described as white with black fender flares, was last seen heading west on Hardie Road towards Rutland Road.

The first child was described as being between 6 and 9 years of age and was carrying a black backpack.

“Police are working closely with school officials and have confirmed that all students who attend nearby Rutland Elementary School are accounted for,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “At this time, the Kelowna RCMP have not received any reports of any missing children and have deployed all available resources.”

RCMP are urging any additional witnesses, or anyone with any information to come forward and speak with them.