Winnipegger pretended to be financial advisor, scammed elderly couple of thousands say RCMP
An alleged fraudster is behind bars thanks to an investigation by the Headingley RCMP and RCMP Commercial Crime Unit.
Police say Winnipegger Charles Morrison, 69, had falsely presented himself as a financial and tax advisor and convinced an elderly Headingley couple to cash out and hand over a significant portion of their assets.
“Morrison enticed these people to provide funds,” said Sgt. Breanne Chanel of the Commercial Crime Unit.
“Unfortunately, those funds to not appear to be used as intended. People are reminded to do their research when it comes to selecting a trusted financial advisor.”
Morrison has been charged with two counts of theft over $5,000 and was remanded into custody.
