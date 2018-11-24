Mantioba Moose take on the Wild, and childhood cancer, Saturday

The Manitoba Moose are gearing up to fight cancer while taking on the Iowa Wild on Saturday.

“It’s part of an AHL-wide initiative. It will be the first ever for the Manitoba Moose. The game of itself is in support of Camp Quality. You will see a lot of lavender colour around the rink. It will be on our goalie mask, pucks and hockey stick tape,” said Manitoba Moose’s Brad Andrews.

“When just want to do our part in the battle against cancer,” Andrews added.

Camp Quality provides free camp experiences, programming and support for children with cancer and their families.

“We have a week long camp in August. This fundraising will for sure help with the possibility of putting on a weekend camp in the spring,” Camp Quality Director Ainsley Kullman said.

“Childhood cancer has a major impact on the kids and their whole families. We are currently serving 33 families in Manitoba. We know we can help so many more. Funds that will come from this game will be a huge benefit to help even more people with these free programs and experiences,” Kullman added.

The game takes places Saturday at 2 p.m. at Bell MTS Place. Tickets are available online.

