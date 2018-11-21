911 dispatcher helps father deliver baby on southern Alberta highway

Baby Born In Car
A southern Alberta couple welcomed a baby boy on the side of Highway 3 near Coaldale on Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Two southern Alberta parents welcomed their baby in an unlikely setting on Wednesday morning: in their car on the side of the highway.

According to Alberta EMS, a 911 call came in at about 9:30 a.m. that the soon-to-be family of three were on Highway 3 between Taber and Coaldale and the baby was coming quick. Two ground ambulances were dispatched, one each from Taber and Coaldale.

As paramedics rushed to the scene, the 911 dispatcher talked the father through the delivery process.

By the time the paramedics arrived, the baby boy was already born.

Both the mother and baby were healthy, according to EMS, and all three were loaded into an ambulance and taken to Chinook Regional Hospital.

