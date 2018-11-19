No injuries following reports of child in Thames River: London police

There was a heavy but short-lived police presence along a stretch of the Thames River Monday morning, following reports that a child was in the water.

Officers, EMS, and fire crews responded to the area of Wonderland Road North at Riverside Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

“Police attended and located a boy up to his ankles in the water,” said London police Const. Amy Phillipo. “The boy exited on his own and there were no injuries.”

Though an ambulance was called to the scene, the nine-year-old boy was not taken to hospital. Emergency crews left the scene soon after the boy walked out of the river.