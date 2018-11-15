Nursing home employee accused of stealing wedding rings from residents: Kingston police

Kingston police have arrested a nursing home employee in connection with the theft of wedding rings from residents.

Kingston police say they received a complaint from an unidentified Kingston nursing home, citing a theft of a wedding ring. After an investigation into the theft, police say a staff member had taken the ring and sold it to a Kingston pawn shop.

When police went to the pawn shop, they say they learned that since August, the woman had allegedly sold eight rings to the shop, claiming that she owned them.

The rings were seized and as a result, the pawn shop has been defrauded of just over $700, police say.

According to a Kingston police press release, three of the rings belonged to residents of the nursing home and have been returned.

Police arrested the accused on Nov. 14 during her appointment with her probation officer.

A 26-year-old Kingston woman was charged with three counts of theft, possession of stolen property, fraud and breach probation.