November 14, 2018 5:31 pm

One person taken to hospital after Fort Garry house fire

By Online Journalist  Global News
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire at a Fort Garry home.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at a residence in the first 100 block of Saturn Bay around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Despite heavy smoke in the home, firefighters said they were able to put out the fire quickly.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. No damage estimates are available at this time.

