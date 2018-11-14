One person taken to hospital after Fort Garry house fire

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire at a Fort Garry home.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at a residence in the first 100 block of Saturn Bay around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

READ MORE: West End fire destroys former convenience store

Despite heavy smoke in the home, firefighters said they were able to put out the fire quickly.

Investigators are looking into what caused the fire. No damage estimates are available at this time.

WATCH: WFPS answers concerns from residents around industrial park