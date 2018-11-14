World
November 14, 2018 10:13 am

Marie Antoinette’s jewelry, which hasn’t been shown for 200 years, up for auction

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Sotherby's to auction off jewellery once owned by Marie Antoinette

A A

GENEVA – Diamond and pearl earrings, pearl necklaces, a giant pearl pendant and other jewelry once belonging to ill-fated French queen Marie Antoinette are set to go on auction in Geneva, showcasing perhaps the quintessential emblems of pre-Revolutionary royal opulence in France.

Sotheby’s is billing the sale Wednesday as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to scoop up heirlooms and jewels that have been held in the Bourbon-Parma dynasty for generations, some of which haven’t been seen publicly for 200 years – until now.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Rare pink diamond sold for about $57 million Canadian at auction

Marie Antoinette, who was guillotined in 1793 at age 37, had secretly smuggled abroad some of her most treasured possessions to her relatives, amid swelling revolutionary fervour that ultimately marked the beginning of the end of France’s centuries-old monarchy.

Perhaps the highlight piece is “Queen Marie Antoinette’s Pearl,” a diamond-and-pearl pendant estimated to fetch $1 million-$2 million – maybe more. It features a drop-shaped, 2.58-cm (about 1-inch) natural pearl that outsizes the Peregrina that was once in Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor’s collection.

“The Marie Antoinette pendant is simply irreplaceable,” said Eddie LeVian, CEO of jewelers Le Vian. “This is about far more than the gems themselves: Marie Antoinette’s jewelry is inextricably linked to the cause of the French Revolution.”

The queen’s jewelry is split across several lots, also including a set of pearl and diamond earrings, a diamond brooch, and a natural pearl and diamond necklace. A monogrammed, diamond-set ring bears a lock of Marie Antoinette’s hair.

A model holds a diamond tiara part of the collection of Charles X the last king of France during a press preview ahead of the upcoming auction “Royal jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family” at Sotheby’s in Geneva November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A model holds a natural pearl and diamond pendant once owned by Marie Antoinette together with wearing a pair of natural drops and a necklace featuring 119 natural pearls during a press preview ahead of the upcoming auction “Royal jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family” at Sotheby’s in Geneva November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A model wears a diamond ring bearing the initials MA for Marie Antoinette and containing a lock of her hair during a press preview ahead of the upcoming auction “Royal jewels from the Bourbon Parma Family” at Sotheby’s in Geneva November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

 

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Jewelry
Marie Antoinette
marie antoinette auction
marie antoinette jewelery
Sotheby's
Sotheby's Auction

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News