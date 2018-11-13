Stolen vehicle towed out of Shuswap River in Enderby

A stolen vehicle was towed out of the Shuswap River near Kildonan Avenue in Enderby on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the car was stolen from a home on George Street in Enderby before being ditched in the river with at least some of its windows rolled down.

RCMP are not aware of the stolen vehicle being used in any crimes, but believe whoever abandoned the vehicle in the river was hoping it would fill with water and sink.

The car was reported stolen just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Less than four hours later, police got a call reporting that it was spotted in the river.

One witness reported seeing it in the river on Monday night.

The vehicle was immersed in water for at least several hours and is expected to be a write-off.

There was no one in the vehicle when it was found.