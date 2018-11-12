Wisconsin students perform apparent Nazi salute in photo prompting investigation

A Wisconsin school district is investigating a photo of a group of high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh attack comes amid rising anti-Semitism in North America

Baraboo School District Superintendent Lori Mueller said she became aware of the photo Monday after it was posted on social media. Mueller says the photo appears to have been taken last spring and wasn’t on school grounds.

If anybody from Baraboo High School in Wisconsin can clue me in on why it appears the entire male class of 2018 is throwing up a Sig Heil during their prom photos – that would be great. h/t @CarlySidey pic.twitter.com/BL8lDVLMA4 — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) November 12, 2018

Mueller says the photo doesn’t reflect the district’s values and that administrators will pursue appropriate action. Baraboo police are also investigating.

“Early this morning, a photo that was taken last spring of some Baraboo School District student who appear to be making extremely inappropriate gestures began circulating on social media,” Mueller wrote in a statement.

“The school district is investigating this situation and is working with parents, staff and local authorities. If the gesture is what it appers to be, the district will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address the issue.”

The Baraboo School District sent the following letter to parents this morning in response to a photo circulating on social media. We are launching an investigation, and as such, are unable to provide additional details at this time. pic.twitter.com/oRxcl82lJT — Baraboo Schools (@barabooSD) November 12, 2018

READ MORE: Chinese tourists arrested after giving ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes in Germany

The photo of more than 60 male students dressed in suits shows many with their right arm extended upward. The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted that the photo is why it works hard “to explain what is the danger of hateful ideology rising.”

"We must all teach our children #tolerance and #understanding, both – at home and in school. For tolerance cannot be assumed… it must be taught. We all must make it clear that hate is never right and love is never wrong!" (Roman Kent, #Auschwitz survivor) https://t.co/jxdv5LHS5G — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 12, 2018

Baraboo is a town of about 12,000 about 185 kilometres northwest of Milwaukee.