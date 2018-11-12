Wisconsin students perform apparent Nazi salute in photo prompting investigation

A Wisconsin school district is investigating a photo of a group of high school boys giving what appears to be a Nazi salute.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh attack comes amid rising anti-Semitism in North America
Baraboo School District Superintendent Lori Mueller said she became aware of the photo Monday after it was posted on social media. Mueller says the photo appears to have been taken last spring and wasn’t on school grounds.
Mueller says the photo doesn’t reflect the district’s values and that administrators will pursue appropriate action. Baraboo police are also investigating.
“Early this morning, a photo that was taken last spring of some Baraboo School District student who appear to be making extremely inappropriate gestures began circulating on social media,” Mueller wrote in a statement.
“The school district is investigating this situation and is working with parents, staff and local authorities. If the gesture is what it appers to be, the district will pursue any and all available and appropriate actions, including legal, to address the issue.”
READ MORE: Chinese tourists arrested after giving ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes in Germany
The photo of more than 60 male students dressed in suits shows many with their right arm extended upward. The Auschwitz Memorial tweeted that the photo is why it works hard “to explain what is the danger of hateful ideology rising.”
Baraboo is a town of about 12,000 about 185 kilometres northwest of Milwaukee.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.