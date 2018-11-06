Saskatchewan’s carbon tax court challenge to be heard in February

The Government of Saskatchewan has been told their court challenge on whether a federal carbon tax is constitutional will be held on Feb. 13 and 14.

The province maintains that the federal carbon tax is unconstitutional, because the federal government is applying a tax unevenly across Canada based on their provincial climate change plans.

READ MORE: Sask. environment minister introduces climate change plan legislation

The province says it looks forward to presenting this argument before the Saskatchewan court of appeal and would like to federal government to delay imposing their carbon tax plan until the court has ruled on this case.

In October, Saskatchewan’s environment minister tabled legislation to implement its own climate change plan into action next year.