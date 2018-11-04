Arizona boy, 11, allegedly shoots, kills grandmother and himself after being asked to clean room

An 11-year-old boy and his grandmother are dead in Arizona after police say the boy allegedly shot her and then himself after he was asked to clean his room.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call from Doyle Herbert in Litchfield Park, Ariz. on Saturday just after 5 p.m. who told them his grandson shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The couple had full custody of their grandson, ABC-affiliate ABC 15 reports.

Police say the grandfather told them that he and his wife, Yvonne Woodard, had asked him to clean his room and pick up after himself throughout the day because he was being stubborn, according to CBS-affiliate KPHO.

They then sat down to watch TV which is when Hebert told authorities his grandson shot Woodard in the back of the head.

He ran after his grandson briefly before returning to his wife to try and help her.

That’s when he said he heard another gunshot and saw his grandson take a few steps before falling to the ground, Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez told KTVK.

Neighbours say they’re shocked about the incident and are trying to support the family.

“We stood outside and we prayed, and I know that seems really, really hollow, especially when you’re going through something… but that’s the best that you can [do],” neighbour Danny Dillon said. “You have that neighbourly connection but your heart just wishes that you had more and you could’ve done more, you could’ve seen something or said something.”

Walter Venerable said he had seen the boy ride his bicycle and play around the neighbourhood.

“It really hasn’t set in just yet… I mean this is a nice neighbourhood,” he said. “It’s just a tragic, tragic thing.”

The gun belonged to Hebert and authorities say there were no previous signs the boy would harm someone or himself.

An investigation is ongoing.