Gaming marathon continues in support of Stollery Children’s Hospital

A ’round-the-clock gaming marathon is taking place across Edmonton, with all proceeds going towards patient and family support programs at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

During the marathon, called Extra Life, gamers are challenged to play either video or board games for 25 hours straight, all while raising money for the the Stollery.

Over 200 participants filled the Ice Palace at the West Edmonton Mall and dozens more filled the studios at Global Edmonton to take part in the marathon.

The goal is to raise $75,000 in Edmonton.

“The event marries your two passions,” said Mike House with the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. “One is, of course, a passion for having fun whether it’s video games or board games, and the other one is about helping support kids who need help the most.”

There were over 291,000 patient visits at the Stollery last year.

Extra Life is part of a larger fundraiser with participants in cities across North America gaming to raise money for their local children’s hospitals.

The Edmonton event has raised over $1 million over the past 7 years.