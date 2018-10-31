Haunted hospital: Halloween trick-or-treaters descend on B.C. Children’s Hospital

It was all smiles at B.C. Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, as kids put on their costumes and trick or treated with their families.

Face painting and trick-or-treating were just a few of the activities scheduled for kids at the hospital.

Halloween trick or treating is in full swing @BCChildrensHosp face painting, treasure hunts and more! Kids are very excited for candy @CKNW pic.twitter.com/iJUxwiwBN2 — Erin Ubels (@ErinUbels) October 31, 2018

Sisters Abbi and Ella were given a map to go on a treasure hunt, and they were quite fittingly dressed as pirates.

“I’m the captain and Abbi’s the first mate,” said younger sister Ella.

Miliano’s costume was football player and he had only just begun trick or treating.

Walking the lobby with his family he said, “I got a football, chocolate, stickers and a teddy bear.”

As for the children who weren’t able trick-or-treat, hospital staff brought the fun to them said B.C. Children’s Hospital chief operating officer Linda Lemke.

“There’s some some opportunities for them to have fun in their room if they’re not able to get out of of bed,” said Lemke.

“They might have face painting, games, candy or whatever that’s going to be meaningful for them.”

The hospital had several stops to gather goodies.