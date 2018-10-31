Haunted hospital: Halloween trick-or-treaters descend on B.C. Children’s Hospital
It was all smiles at B.C. Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, as kids put on their costumes and trick or treated with their families.
Face painting and trick-or-treating were just a few of the activities scheduled for kids at the hospital.
Sisters Abbi and Ella were given a map to go on a treasure hunt, and they were quite fittingly dressed as pirates.
“I’m the captain and Abbi’s the first mate,” said younger sister Ella.
Miliano’s costume was football player and he had only just begun trick or treating.
Walking the lobby with his family he said, “I got a football, chocolate, stickers and a teddy bear.”
As for the children who weren’t able trick-or-treat, hospital staff brought the fun to them said B.C. Children’s Hospital chief operating officer Linda Lemke.
“There’s some some opportunities for them to have fun in their room if they’re not able to get out of of bed,” said Lemke.
“They might have face painting, games, candy or whatever that’s going to be meaningful for them.”
The hospital had several stops to gather goodies.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.