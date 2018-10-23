Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden hopes to make Winter Lights Festival a global attraction

The warm glow of the Winter Lights Festival will soon be illuminating the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden and organizers are hoping this year will burn even brighter than the last.

“Last year we had around 14,000 visitors, but this year we’re hoping for at least 15,000 to 18,000 people coming to the festival,” executive director Michelle Day said.

Although this year may not actually be brighter — since it will shine around 100,000 lights, the same number as previous festivals — staff have broadened their hopes for a bigger event this year by reaching a more global audience.

“It’s important for us to be able to go out into the world and invite the world to Lethbridge, Alberta to see the signature attraction,” Day said.

“A big part of that is engaging with our guests while they’re here.”

Day said Tuesday a newly designed website will also help showcase this year’s festival for the first time at Canada’s West Marketplace in Banff in November.

The Winter Lights Festival is set to open on Dec. 1, 2018 and run until Feb. 2, 2019, with a theme this year that celebrates 90 years of diplomacy between Canada and Japan.

Staff were also excited to announce a new partnership between the gardens and the Lethbridge Lodging Association and visitlethbridge.com which they hope will continue to strengthen tourism in the area.

“Visit Lethbridge and the Lethbridge Lodging Association do so much for supporting the arts, sports and culture within our city,” said James Phelan, marketing and special events coordinator with Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden.

“It’s really attracting visitors from throughout Alberta, western Canada to Lethbridge to enjoy everything that the city has to offer.”