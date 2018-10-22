Sarnia’s re-election of mayor mired in scandal among numerous re-elections in the region

Many incumbents in municipalities outside of London will keep their titles, with the most notable among them Sarnia’s Mike Bradley.

Bradley will serve a tenth term as mayor of Sarnia.

Bradley’s ninth term as mayor was mired in controversy over allegations of harassment and bullying. In the summer of 2016, council voted to suspend Bradley’s pay for 90-days. An integrity commissioner’s report found that Bradley created a toxic environment at city hall.

Former city councillor Anne Marie Gillis ran against him unsuccessfully in 2000. She came second in 2018, with 7,569 votes compared to Bradley’s 16,238.

Here are some of the other results in the region:

Adelaide Metcalfe Township

Kurtis Smith will hold onto his job as mayor of Adelaide Metcalfe after beating former mayor David Bolton who was looking to take back the office. Smith received 742 votes to Bolton’s 384 votes. Smith ousted Bolton in the 2014 election.

Central Elgin

Sally Martyn defeated incumbent David Marr with 2,046 votes to Marr’s 1,752 votes. Marr had been seeking a second term in office.

Ingersoll

Ted Comiskey was re-elected mayor of Ingersoll with 1,896 votes. Paul Holbrough grabbed 1,365 votes for second place while Tim Lobzun had 889 votes.

Incumbent Fred Freeman was also re-elected as deputy mayor in an extremely close race with Broderick Carey. Freeman took 1,956 votes compared to Carey’s 1,929.

Lucan-Biddulph Township

Cathy Burghardt-Jesson was first elected in 2014, unseating Paul Hodgins with nearly 60 per cent of the vote. With no one to run against in 2018, she was acclaimed mayor before polls even closed.

Malahide Township

Dave Mennill will serve a third term as mayor after being acclaimed.

Middlesex Centre

Middlesex Centre was guaranteed a new mayor after more than a decade with Al Edmondson at the helm. Aina DeViet is now mayor-elect with 2,808 votes, beating out Brian Urbshott who captured 2,313 of the votes.

Voters have chosen John Brennan as deputy mayor over Frank Berze. As for the five wards in Middlesex Centre, Debbie Heffernan has been elected in ward 1, Wayne Shipley in ward 2, Hugh Aerts was acclaimed in ward 3, Derek Silva in Ward 4, and Brad Scott in ward 5.

North Middlesex

North Middlesex Deputy Mayor Brian Ropp has been elected mayor with 1,747 votes. Incumbent Don Shipway, elected in 2010, opted not to run for a third term in office. Runner-up Brad Harness received 468 votes.

Southwest Middlesex

Allan Mayhew is the new mayor-elect with 1,478 votes, defeating incumbent Vance E. Blackmore who took in 611 votes. Blackmore was elected in 2014 after defeating 4-term incumbent Doug Reycraft by 17 votes.

Deputy mayor Marigay Wilkins was re-elected with 1,158 votes, beating out runner-up Don McCallum who received 985 votes.

South-West Oxford Township

Incumbent mayor David Mayberry will serve a third term in office. With no one running against him, Mayberry was acclaimed.

Southwold Township

Voters in Southwold Township have chosen Grant Jones to be their mayor for a second term. Jones received 1,074 votes, while second-place Ian Chard received 565.

Meantime, Robert Monteith has been elected deputy mayor. Gayle Bogart came second with 671 votes.

St. Marys

Incumbent Al Strathdee will be heading back to town hall for a second term as mayor of St. Marys. Strathdee had no opponents in the race and was acclaimed.

Strathroy-Caradoc

Mayor Joanne Vanderheyden has been elected to a third term in office.

She easily beat out her competitors with over 4,587 votes beating out second place Brian Derbyshire. The former volunteer firefighter earned over 1,131 votes, while Brad Bock is third with just over 300 votes.

Brad Richards was re-elected deputy mayor. Marie Baker, John Brennan, Frank Kennes, and Steve Pelkman were elected to ward 1. Larry Cowan, Neil Flegel, and Sandi Hipple have been elected to ward 2.

Thames Centre

Jim Maudsley, elected in 2006, opted not to run for a fourth term in office. Deputy mayor Marcel Meyer ran to take the top job but lost out to Alison Warwick. Warwick received 2,853 votes compared to Meyer’s 1803. Ward 1 councillor Kelly Elliott successfully made the move from councillor to deputy mayor with 2,934 votes compared to Ed Lee’s 1,634.

Thomas Heeman was acclaimed as the victor in Ward 1 as he had no competition. In Ward 2, unofficial results show incumbent Jennifer Coghlin lost by a handful of votes to Chris Patterson, 779 votes to 785, respectively. Ward 3 elected Paul Hunter with 832 votes compared to Walter Wisotzki’s 564 votes.

Tillsonburg

Voters in Tillsonburg have sent long-time mayor Stephen Molnar back to town hall for another term. Molnar received 2,909 votes to runner-up Mark Anthony Renaud’s 1,933 votes.

Woodstock

Incumbent Trevor Birch has been re-elected mayor of Woodstock with over 5412 votes. One-term city councillor Shawn Shapton trailed with 3,664 votes while Gabriel Rose earned 138.

Zorra Township

Marcus Ryan has been elected mayor in Zorra Township. Exact results were not known at the time of publication.