Regina jail set to get body scanner as part of contraband reduction strategy

The Saskatchewan government has put out a request for proposals for full-body scanners for correctional facilities in the province.

The Ministry of Corrections and Policing says the first of the “whole body X-ray security scanning systems” would be installed in the Regina Correctional centre by the end of next March.

The request for proposals says others would be installed in each of the other three adult facilities in Saskatchewan in subsequent years.

The province says three more systems could be purchased for Saskatchewan’s three youth facilities as part of its contraband reduction strategy.