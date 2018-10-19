Sisters inspire fitness fundraiser for West Island Cancer Wellness Centre

Within days of opening a new ballet fitness studio last month in Pointe-Claire, Jessica Cumberbirch started getting to know her clients.

She quickly learned some of them had cancer.

“I always ask, ‘How are they feeling today? Is there pain?’ I go home and think, ‘Is there an exercise I can create that will help?'” said Cumberbirch, a former professional ballet dancer.

“It has inspired me as a teacher.”

Megan Sewell started the fitness classes last month, hoping they’d make her feel better. She was diagnosed with third-stage breast cancer almost three years ago.

Recently her sister discovered she, too, had cancer.

“I think the hardest impacted is my dad,” Sewell said. “My mom passed away from breast cancer, and now my sister, so he’s taking it very (hard).”

After a tough few years of treatment, Sewell’s outlook on life has changed.

“I just found a way of making everything positive,” she said.

“I said it will not get to me and I just made the best of it. I am enjoying living life and it’s a wake up call.”

The sisters’ positive approach to dealing with cancer inspired Cumberbirch. She learned they have both leaned on the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre for help, so Cumberbirch decided she wanted to give back.

She’s holding a fundraising ballet fitness class at the end of the month to benefit the centre, hoping to raise several hundred dollars.

“We really feel it’s an important cause. There are such wonderful staff who work there as well so we are really proud to be a part of that,” she said.

‘Every dollar helps’

The centre offers help to several thousand West Islanders battling cancer.

It gets no government funding, and relies on donations and fundraisers for its $600,000 annual operating budget.

“No fundraiser is too small,” said marketing and communications co-ordinator Linda Thompson. “It’s heartwarming to see people do what they can do to help out.”

“It doesn’t matter if it’s small, every dollar helps.”

The ballet fitness class fundraiser is Oct. 27 at the Wellness Centre in Kirkland. Tickets are $20. Please consult the Wellness Centre’s website at wiwcs.com for more information.