Late night phone sale interrupted by guns, machetes say Winnipeg police

A would-be electronics sale went dangerously wrong for a pair of Winnipeggers Tuesday night.

Two men, 17 and 20, responded to an online ad to buy a cell phone. When they arrived at the pre-arranged location in the 200 block of Young Street at 10:45 p.m., police say things took an unexpected turn.

During the transaction, several men arrived arms with firearms and machetes. Guns were pointed at the victims, who demanded car keys.

Once money was stolen from the vehicle, the car keys were returned to the victims, who were ordered at gunpoint to leave the scene.

The police Tactical Support Team searched the area but was unable to locate the suspects.

No one was injured in the incident, but police continue to encourage Winnipeggers to use caution when making online purchases.

