Iconic Canadian children’s musical group Sharon and Bram bid a ‘Skinnamarink’ farewell on final tour

After 40 years of recording and performing music, Sharon and Bram are saying goodbye to generations of fans on a final tour.

From having breakfast at the White House with Bill and Hillary Clinton to winning three Juno Awards, the children’s musical group — originally called Sharon, Lois and Bram — have seen and done it all.

Sharon Hampson and Bram Morrison were part of a trio alongside Lois Lilienstein for many years. Lilienstein retired in 2000 after the death of her husband. Unfortunately, Lilienstein herself also passed away in 2015.

The group produced over 20 recordings, published three songbooks and have been involved in multiple television shows and specials, including the Elephant Show.

Sharon and Bram are most known for the fun and playful ditty “Skinnamarink.” It soon became their signature song and even morphed into a television show called Skinnamarink TV.

The duo is performing a one-time show in the Okanagan at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Oct. 14 as part of their farewell tour. They are both thrilled to be on the road again.

“It’s been terrific. We’ve been to places that we haven’t been before,” Bram said. “And people have come from huge distances to see us. The day before, somebody came from California. That just knocks our socks off.”

Sharon says it is the parents who grew up with their music that are most enthusiastic during the concerts.

“Part of what’s so thrilling about this experience is how the audience participates. We’ve always had audiences that sing along with us,” Sharon said. “But this is exceptional. All the voices we hear are older voices. I ask the audience: ‘How many of you came with your very young children as your excuse for being here?’ And lots of them respond to that.”

The duo has seen their share of heartache, with the death of their bandmate as well as Sharon’s husband.

“I have been through a lot. I also had breast cancer three times,” Sharon said. “So the thing that I think is most healing is getting up on that stage and having immense love and affection and fun pouring at us. It’s very healing. And I think I’m tough anyway.”

Sharon and Bram will be performing throughout Canada until the spring of 2019. Their next stop is Guelph, Ont.