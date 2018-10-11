London Middlesex Housing Corp. yet to finalize new marijuana policy

While those who live in public housing in St. Thomas-Elgin will be barred from growing or smoking cannabis in their units, there’s currently no policy at all in London-Middlesex.

With legalization less than a week away, the CEO of the London Middlesex Housing Corporation (LMHC) says they’re in no rush.

“People already smoke cannabis,” Josh Brown told 980 CFPL.

“We don’t know if this is going to cause more people to smoke, but we absolutely have to have those conversations and take all the information that we do have and learn from other jurisdictions.”

In addition to consultations with tenants, he added that LMHC needs to figure out the impact on insurance.

“We don’t expect but we don’t know at this point,” he began.

“We do know that there will likely be increased costs because if people want to grow plants it does take a significant amount of cost to do that, including electricity.”

Brown would not definitively say whether or not they’re considering a ban.