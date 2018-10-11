Cannabis
October 11, 2018 3:06 pm
Updated: October 11, 2018 3:08 pm

London Middlesex Housing Corp. yet to finalize new marijuana policy

By News Announcer  980 CFPL

A London and Middlesex Housing Corporation apartment building at 241 Simcoe St. in London, Ont.

Google Maps
A A

While those who live in public housing in St. Thomas-Elgin will be barred from growing or smoking cannabis in their units, there’s currently no policy at all in London-Middlesex.

READ MORE: City of London employees won’t be barred from recreational cannabis use while off-duty

With legalization less than a week away, the CEO of the London Middlesex Housing Corporation (LMHC) says they’re in no rush.

“People already smoke cannabis,” Josh Brown told 980 CFPL.

Story continues below

“We don’t know if this is going to cause more people to smoke, but we absolutely have to have those conversations and take all the information that we do have and learn from other jurisdictions.”

READ MORE: Marijuana still illegal until federal bill kicks in, London police chief says

In addition to consultations with tenants, he added that LMHC needs to figure out the impact on insurance.

“We don’t expect but we don’t know at this point,” he began.

“We do know that there will likely be increased costs because if people want to grow plants it does take a significant amount of cost to do that, including electricity.”

Brown would not definitively say whether or not they’re considering a ban.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City Of London
Elgin County
elgin-st. thomas
LMHC
london middlesex
london middlesex housing corporation
Marijuana policy
public housing
recreational marijuana
St. Thomas

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News