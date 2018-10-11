Crime
Teen charged in alleged Toronto Raptors ticket fraud, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A teenager is facing a dozen charges related to what police describe as a fraud scheme involving Toronto Raptors tickets.

City police say the alleged fraud was carried out between April and November 2017 on Twitter by a boy who was 17 at the time.

They allege he reached out to Raptors fans through a Twitter account to get them to sign up for prime seating for the upcoming Raptors season.

Police allege the teen then added additional fees and taxes on top of the prices quoted and never delivered the tickets.

The teen is now charged with 11 counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

