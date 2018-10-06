$1000 reward offered to find person responsible for killing black bear family in B.C.

An animal advocacy group is offering $1000 to someone for information leading to a conviction of the person responsible for killing a family of black bears last week on the Sunshine Coast.

A sow and her two cubs of the year were found shot dead and thrown over an embankment along a logging road in the Roberts Creek area on September 27th, according to the Conservation Officer Service.

Executive director of the Fur-Bearers, Lesley Fox, said she’s hoping this money will be incentive enough for someone to come forward with information.

“We need to find out what was the motivation behind this wretched action and certainly hold that person accountable… but it’s an entire family of bears was destroyed because someone is obviously callous and arguably disturbed on whatever level.”

“To see them just so recklessly abused and discarded I think you know obviously suggestive of a certain type of personality and that individual needs to be brought to justice it’s completely unacceptable and I think again it’s really urgent that we report animal cruelty because if someone can do this to an animal, who knows where that stops.”

“Mother bears are so protective of their cubs, they’re a really strong family unit — these babies never had a chance.”

The COS’ Murray Smith said it’s investigating the deaths — and that it’s unlawful under The Wildlife Act to shoot a mother bear with her cubs.

He said the babies were ‘cubs of the year,’ meaning they were born in 2018, were about nine months old and weighing approximately 50 pounds.

The COS and The Fur-Bearers are both encouraging anyone who has information about the dead family to contact the province’s Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP)