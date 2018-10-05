Comox Valley girl in hospital after eating cannabis gummy bears

A young girl on Vancouver Island was sent to hospital after eating cannabis-infused gummy bears, RCMP said.

Comox Valley RCMP said the child’s parents brought her to hospital after she showed signs of medical distress.

The child reportedly found some of the candies in the back seat of a vehicle and then ate an unknown quantity of the cannabis gummy bears.

She was then airlifted to another hospital where she is expected to make a full recovery.

RCMP said the parents acted quickly in seeking medical attention for their child and are cooperating with investigators.

RCMP said the case serves as a reminder that parents should be careful with cannabis-infused edibles, treating them with the same care as they would prescription drugs.