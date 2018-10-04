Youth taken to hospital after police exchange gunfire on Mountain Avenue
Police exchanged gunfire with “an individual” early Thursday morning and a youth was taken to hospital.
Police went to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for a shots fired call just after midnight.
When they got there, “officers encountered an individual and shots were fired,” they said in a press release.
No officers were injured, but a male youth was taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, said police. He has since been released.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.
