October 4, 2018 11:25 am

Youth taken to hospital after police exchange gunfire on Mountain Avenue

A police-involved shooting occurred in Winnipeg Thursday morning.

Police exchanged gunfire with “an individual” early Thursday morning and a youth was taken to hospital.

Police went to the 300 block of Mountain Avenue for a shots fired call just after midnight.

When they got there, “officers encountered an individual and shots were fired,” they said in a press release.

No officers were injured, but a male youth was taken to hospital in stable condition with minor injuries, said police. He has since been released.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has been notified.

