Hockey Manitoba green-lights Churchill High School hockey team of Grade 9s

The Churchill Bulldogs will be returning to the Winnipeg High School Hockey League.

The team had been sitting in limbo since Sept. 1 after Hockey Manitoba refused to sanction the school’s all-Grade 9 roster.

680 CJOB learned of the approval early Thursday morning from Hockey Manitoba Executive Director Peter Woods.

The decision came down to the wire as the past two days included the league’s deadline for roster submissions and scheduling for the 2018-19 season.

A missed season would have been a big loss for players, as it would have been too late to participate in triple-AAA and double-AA tryouts.

