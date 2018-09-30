In Photos: Citywide food drive brings in major haul for Edmonton Food Bank

Dozens of volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints collected non-perishable food items from homes around the city Saturday.

The goal is to surpass last year’s total of 59,000 kilograms of food.

“The LDS community flyered homes last week- and now they’re picking it up and the results are astounding,” said Tamisan Bencz-Knight with Edmonton’s Food Bank.

“The needs doesn’t take a holiday. We are serving people all years long.”

The agency helps about 20,000 Edmonton families through its hamper program and 50,000 meals and snacks are shared through partner agencies.

“The first year it started very quietly with a few thousand pounds of food and last year it grew to 220,000 pounds of food,” said Chantelle McMullin with the Church of Jesus Christ of Ladder-day Saints. “It’s one of the few drives where we will come to your door and pick it up.”

The City-Wide Food Drive event is in its eighth year.

“Edmonton’s food bank is very fortunate that there are thousands and thousands of people who support it and this is just one community, one way Edmonton supports us,” Bencz-Knight said.

“When your neighbour needs help, you help,” McMullin said. “We’re trying to do good things in the community”

Donations to the Food Bank are always accepted at its warehouse as well as at local grocery stores and fire halls.