One year later, Manitoba survivor of Las Vegas shooting finally sees Jason Aldean

It took nearly a year, but a Manitoba woman finally got to see the end of a concert she nearly died at.

One year ago, country singer Jason Aldean was on stage performing at the Route 91 Country Harvest music festival when shots started to ring out.

He ran off stage, and the crowd starting fleeing for their lives.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific,” Aldean posted to Instagram right after the shooting. “It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

One of the people in the crowd that night was Manitoba’s Jody Ansell.

Ansell was one of 869 people injured that night when she was struck in the arm with a bullet.

Last month, her family surprised her — a chance for her to finally see the country singer back on stage again, and this time, it had the perfect ending.

“I flew to Toronto for one day,” Ansell said. “And they surprised me with a meet and greet with Jason Aldean, and it was so emotional. It was a wonderful surprise.”

After the show, Ansell was whisked backstage to meet with Aldean.

“I let him know that I was one of the ones at the Route 91, and I am here to finish what we started,” she said. “I’m not gonna let anything take away from what I enjoy. I’m not gonna let him [the shooter] win.”

Seeing Aldean perform again, hearing those songs again, was part of Ansell’s healing journey.

Her physical wounds have healed, but she’s still working through the emotional scars.

