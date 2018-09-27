Saskatoon weather outlook: coldest air of the season rolls in

Coldest air of the season so far plows in with minus double digit morning wind chills to finish September.

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

Partly to mostly cloudy skies lingered into Thursday morning as temperatures slipped back to a cool -2 C to start the day.

A slight risk of rain or snow sticks around through the day as we warm up to 5 C heading into the noon hour with a breezy northwesterly wind gusting at times upwards of 40 km/h.

Clouds clear out even further later in the day along with possible pockets of mixed precipitation north and east of the city as we climb up to an afternoon high around 6 C or so.

Thursday night

Clearing conditions Thursday night as high pressure drops in will bring in the coldest night so far this season with temperatures plunging back to around -6 C and morning wind chills in minus double digits.

Friday

-11 is around what it’ll feel like Friday morning with wind chill as high pressure keeps skies mostly sunny right through the day.

Despite starting the day out way below freezing, the mercury should manage to make it up into mid-to-upper single digits for an afternoon high.

Weekend

Cloud cover and a chance of flurries or showers stick around into Saturday morning before skies start to clear out late in the day as we warm up to an afternoon high in mid-single digits.

Temperatures dive back into Sunday morning under mostly clear skies, with the mercury dropping down to -7 C with wind chills dipping into minus double digits under mostly sunny skies as we reach an afternoon high back into mid-single digits.

Work week outlook

The work week outlook is a bit uncertain, but clouds are expected to return to kick off October with snow likely on Monday before a bit more sunshine moves in mid-week with daytime highs staying in mid-single digits.

