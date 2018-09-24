Canada
September 24, 2018 6:54 pm
Updated: September 24, 2018 6:56 pm

New York Review of Books says Jian Ghomeshi essay was only shown to one male editor

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Jian Ghomeshi’s essay

A A

NEW YORK – The New York Review of Books is acknowledging its “failures in the presentation and editing” of a much-maligned essay by disgraced former CBC radio host Jian Ghomeshi.

Story continues below

A statement released by the esteemed outlet says Ghomeshi’s piece, “Reflections from a Hashtag,” was shown to only one male editor and that most members of the staff were excluded from the editorial process.

READ MORE: Ex-editor who published Jian Ghomeshi’s essay stands by his decision

The statement also says the publication “had a duty to acknowledge the point of view of the women who complained of Mr. Ghomeshi’s behaviour” and did not follow usual editorial practices.

Ghomeshi’s first-person essay sparked an immediate outcry when it appeared online Sept. 14, with many critics questioning why he would be given such a prestigious platform to write an unchallenged piece.

WATCH: Disgraced former CBC host Jian Ghomeshi pens letter about life after sex assault trial

Critics complained the piece wasn’t properly fact-checked and was self-serving to a man trying to rehabilitate his image.

Less than a week later, editor Ian Buruma parted ways with the Review, but in an interview with a Dutch magazine stood by his decision to publish Ghomeshi’s essay.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Ghomeshi
Ghomeshi essay
Ghomeshi letter
Ian Buruma
Jian Ghomeshi
Jian Ghomeshi essay
Metoo
New York Review of Books

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News