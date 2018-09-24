New York Review of Books says Jian Ghomeshi essay was only shown to one male editor

NEW YORK – The New York Review of Books is acknowledging its “failures in the presentation and editing” of a much-maligned essay by disgraced former CBC radio host Jian Ghomeshi.

A statement released by the esteemed outlet says Ghomeshi’s piece, “Reflections from a Hashtag,” was shown to only one male editor and that most members of the staff were excluded from the editorial process.

The statement also says the publication “had a duty to acknowledge the point of view of the women who complained of Mr. Ghomeshi’s behaviour” and did not follow usual editorial practices.

Ghomeshi’s first-person essay sparked an immediate outcry when it appeared online Sept. 14, with many critics questioning why he would be given such a prestigious platform to write an unchallenged piece.

Critics complained the piece wasn’t properly fact-checked and was self-serving to a man trying to rehabilitate his image.

Less than a week later, editor Ian Buruma parted ways with the Review, but in an interview with a Dutch magazine stood by his decision to publish Ghomeshi’s essay.