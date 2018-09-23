Bocce and grape stomping part of festivities at Kelowna Italian club celebration

“Vendemmia” is Italian for grape harvest, and at the Kelowna Canadian Italian Club, it’s time to celebrate.

KCIC hosted a bocce tournament and grape stomping event at Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna on Sunday.

The club has been in operation for over 50 years, with many original members, like Celeste Bazzana, still actively involved.

“Lots of friends. We’ve been here for a long time,” Bazzana said. “We share our wine and everything else with other people.”

With over 160 members, KCIC celebrates and honours Italian traditions by promoting the language, food, music and wine.

Joe Lafrancesco is the club president. He says becoming a member is like joining a family.

“I have a great team behind me. The volunteers, they just can’t do enough,” he said.

The club offers monthly dinners, business networking opportunities and cooking classes for anyone of Italian heritage.

