Province should do more about the use of anti-psychotic drugs: BC Seniors Advocate

B.C.’s Seniors Advocate is out with her report card on long-term care in British Columbia, and she says the province has work to do in a few key areas.

The most concerning, Isobel MacKenzie says, is the use of anti-psychotics without a diagnosis to support it.

“For whatever reason, British Columbia has not been as successful as other provinces at reducing anti-psychotic use, even with a population that has less prevalence of aggressive behaviour and less prevalence of psychiatric and mood disorders.”

MacKenzie says this can result in patients being misdiagnosed with things like dementia, when they’re really reacting to medication they don’t need.

She is also encouraging the province to provide in-home care versus relying on people receiving care in facilities.

She says even people with several needs can be cared for in the community at the same level, but for less cost, than in a facility.