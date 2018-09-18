Mother makes emotional plea for answers in unsolved murder of her son in Richmond one year ago

The family of a man gunned down in Richmond one year ago is appealing to the public for answers.

On Sept. 18, 2017, 41-year-old Joseph De Carvalho was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Bridge Street near No. 4 Road.

The death marked Richmond’s seventh homicide of 2017 and investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

No arrests have been made in his death.

Presser: IHIT update on unsolved murder investigation of Richmond man

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking for an unknown person wearing a hoodie with a backpack who was seen on video surveillance in the area around the time of the shooting.

IHIT is also searching for a dark SUV that was also caught on video in the area.

IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang believes there are people out there with information on what happened to De Carvalho.

“Joseph was known to police,” Jang said on Tuesday. “We believe that this was drug-related. … It is frustrating because it seems that Joseph’s close friends and associates haven’t been very cooperative with the police.”

On Tuesday, De Carvalho’s mother pleaded for information that would help find those responsible for her son’s death.

“Cowards murdered him, leaving him to die on the sidewalk near his own home,” Monica De Carvalho said.

“The thought of Joe lying alone to die without anyone to hold him during his last moments is heartbreaking.”

“Joe did not have a criminal record and we never imagined losing him in such a horrible circumstance.”

Anyone with information about De Carvalho’s death is asked to contact IHIT or Crime Stoppers.