Sugarplum Ball in Kelowna wins national marketing award

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission won a national marketing award last week for helping create the Sugarplum Ball.

Held annually in Kelowna, the Sugarplum Ball is an open gathering aimed at celebrating the region’s diverse community. The first ball was held in 2016 and was created by the COEDC’s Okanagan Young Professionals Collective in partnership with the Kelowna Pride Society.

That year, a Kelowna resident was opposed to the city’s newly painted rainbow sidewalks and took to calling Kelowna mayor Colin Basran as “Mayor Sugarplum.” That led to the Okanagan Young Professionals Collective and the Kelowna Pride Society creating the Sugarplum Ball.

On September 11th, at the 2018 Marketing Canada Awards in Fredericton, N.B., the COEDC was awarded for the Sugarplum Ball. The marketing awards recognize community-driven projects across the nation. Projects are assessed on originality, involvement, effectiveness and attainment of goals and objectives.

“Everything the (Okanagan Young Professionals Collective) does is about generating closer connections within our community to support a climate that attracts and retains young professionals in the Central Okanagan,” said Drew Vincent of the OYPC. “The Sugarplum Ball is about fostering those relationships and celebrating what brings us together.”

To learn more about the COEDC, visit www.investkelowna.com. To learn more about the OYPC, vist and www.oypcollective.com. To learn about Kelowna Pride Society, visit kelownapride.com.