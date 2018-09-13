Province to build 50 homes, 50 suites for flood-ravaged Grand Forks

The provincial government says new housing will be coming for Grand Forks residents that were affected by spring flooding.

This week, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said that approximately 100 new homes will be built to help people in the Southern Interior community.

“People in Grand Forks are experiencing extraordinary loss, and that is why we are taking extraordinary measures to make sure they receive the help they need as quickly as possible,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “The province is fast-tracking these much-needed housing projects to support the community in long-term recovery efforts.”

According to the province, and through the new Building B.C.: Community Housing Fund, more than 50 affordable rental homes for families and seniors will be built so they can stay in their community. Construction is expected to be completed by fall 2019. There was no word on where those homes will be built.

The remaining 50 or so homes will be suites built for people who are experiencing or at risk of becoming homeless in Grand Forks. The province said that B.C. Housing has purchased a property at 7382 2nd Street to build up to 50 suites with support services. These homes will be funded through the new Building B.C.: Supportive Housing Fund. If a development permit is approved by the city, construction is expected to start in January.

In addition, the province said a new transition housing project is under construction in Grand Forks for women and children fleeing violence. This project is expected to be completed in December.

B.C. Housing added that it is reaching out to the community and neighbours of both new housing projects. Public information meetings are planned for later this year.