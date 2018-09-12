Health risk advisory lifted for Halifax’s Lake Banook and Lake Micmac

The health risk advisory for Lake Banook and Lake Micmac has been lifted, officials with the Halifax Regional Municipality confirmed on Wednesday.

Residents were advised to stay out of the lakes in mid-August when blue-green algae blooms were confirmed in the water. Toxins from the blooms can be harmful to people and pets.

Officials have confirmed that test results received this week indicate the toxin levels are back within safe limits and no blooms have been observed in the lake since the end of August.

Jeff Houser, a coach with Canoe Kayak Canada said the health risk advisory slowed things down for the clubs on Lake Banook.

“We took it seriously and we curtailed our activities quite a bit. We installed showers so kids could rinse off if they went in swimming, we advised against swimming and certainly advised against any drinking or swallowing of the water,” said Houser.

The news of the lifted advisory comes just as clubs on the Lake are preparing for the Pan Am Canoe Championships. The regatta takes place from September 13-16 on Lake Banook and has athletes from 20 different nations competing.