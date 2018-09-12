Winnipeg police searching for male throwing rocks at cars, bus shelters

A male who was apparently throwing rocks at cars and transit shelters may also be responsible for smashing the windows of two bus shacks Wednesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Main Street at about 8:10 a.m. after they were told a male was throwing rocks at passing vehicles, along with a bus shack.

They were told the male then tried to hit another bus shack with a piece of metal.

When police got there, the man was gone.

Booo. Hopefully someone has surveillance footage of who did this to at least two bus shelters on Main St. last night, and that it can be circulated to the public @wpgpolice pic.twitter.com/3CHUgcyHWa — Tamara Bodi (@tamara1479) September 12, 2018

Winnipegger Tamara Bodi said on social media that two shacks suffered broken glass.

No one appeared to be hurt during the incidents, and there were no immediate reports of damaged vehicles.

